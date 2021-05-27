The Tinahely Agricultural Show has decided to cancel its annual show in Co. Wicklow for a second year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement to Agriland, organisers state:

“The Tinahely Agricultural Show has been monitoring the public health and safety advice, and it is with deep regret that we have decided we have no option but to cancel the Tinahely Agricultural Show for the second year running.

“The ongoing pandemic leaves too high a risk to run what has become one of the largest agricultural shows in Ireland.

“The safety concerns of all who attend our show is utmost in our minds and we are left with no option other than cancel our 2021 show,” the statement continued.

Chairman of Tinahely Agricultural Show, Thomas McDonald added: “We understand that this decision will be disappointing for our community of members, volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors, trade stands, judges and competitors and indeed the whole Wicklow and Leinster community.

“We ask that all should be mindful at this time of all who were impacted by the pandemic and especially to remember our frontline staff who worked so hard over the past 15 months.”

The Tinahely Agricultural Show’s committee has said its committed to holding the show again next year on bank holiday Monday, August 1, 2022.

The event is among the longest-running agricultural shows in Ireland, having celebrated its 84th year in 2019.

Other show cancellations

The news of the cancellation of the Tinahely Agricultural Show follows on from the announcement last week that the Virginia Show Society 2021 event will not go ahead also.

The society said: “It is with great regret we announce that this year’s Virginia Agricultural Show will not be taking place.”

The decision was made after a “lengthy” discussion at a recent online meeting of the society’s members.

The show is usually held in late August at the Show Grounds in Virginia, Co. Cavan.

According to the statement, the society’s committee concluded “with a heavy heart that it is not feasible to continue to plan this year’s event”.