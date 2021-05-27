Key details have emerged on the proposed Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) National Strategic Plan, which will outline how CAP will work in Ireland after 2023 (depending on developments in the EU this week).

In recent days, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has shared these details with farm organisations.

Some aspects of this were already made public, including the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS), which will be the successor to the current Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).

One of the main areas of the plan will be the flagship environment scheme that was promised in the Programme for Government – referred to in these latest proposals as an ‘Agri-Environment Climate Measure’ (AECM).

The AECM will have two ‘menus’ of actions that farmers can undertake – ‘Menu A’ and ‘Menu B’.

Menu A will be very similar to the current REAP scheme, with a combination of fixed-rate payments for mandatory actions (focused on habitat enhancement and creation) and additional actions (focused on low-input grassland and multi-species ley) paid on the basis of results achieved.

Menu B will contain all of the above and will additionally include landscape measures carried out on co-operative basis, whereby local project teams will assist the farmer to implement the scheme at local level. In Menu B, there will be a focus on ‘non-productive’ investments.

These additional actions in Menu B will be paid based on a combination of actions and results.

The three primary target areas of the AECM are climate, biodiversity and water quality.

Specific measures envisaged include:

Habitat enhancement;

Hedgerows/tree planting;

Arable-based habitats;

Water quality;

Soil health;

Heritage;

Protection and management of semi-natural habitats;

High-priority conservation measures;

Results-based elements (grassland, commonage/upland);

Preparations for farm sustainability plan.

The AECM will also feature training for participants. There will be at least two training courses, with attendance to be mandatory for the first one. There will be a mix of in-person and online training.

This first course will include: the ‘Green Architecture’ model and constituent elements; environment, biodiversity, water quality and climate challenges; health and safety; and information on actions, records and inspections. The second course will essentially build on all of the above.

Organic farming in the next CAP

The Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) will continue in the next CAP, with an increased area under organics envisaged.

Not only that but is is proposed that farmers in the OFS would have priority access to the AECM. The department will also consider how the OFS could interact with new eco-schemes and the agro-forestry sector.

The OFS will be a five-year scheme for farmers, in two parts; two years ‘in conversion’ and three years in maintaining an organic enterprise.

Participants will be required to complete a FETAC Level 5 course in organic farming. There will be a minimum stocking density for participants and full conversion to organic, rather than partial conversion, will be prioritised.

There will also be a focus on young farmers and intensive farmers.

On-farm investment

An on-farm investment scheme will continue to feature as part of the CAP, building on the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS).

This scheme will be used to provide grant aid for: environmental investments; animal welfare; nutrient storage; tillage farmers; young farmers; organic farmers; and farm safety.

As with TAMS, it will be based on a system of rolling tranches. It will include a ranking and selection system for participants.

Participants must hold at least 5ha of eligible land which has been declared under BISS. Young farmer payments can be made to farmers no older than 40 during the calendar year in which they make the application.

However, the eligibility of ‘young farmers’ and the maximum level of support will be at least partially dependent on the outcome of the ongoing CAP talks.

For more details on the future of CAP, stay tuned to Agriland throughout today…