Teagasc is in the process of hiring temporary advisors for a four-month position until the end of the year.

The boost in advisor numbers coincides with preparations for the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), particularly the new agri-environment scheme, the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

A spokesperson for Teagasc told Agriland that the temporary advisors are hired according to the agency’s required advisory capacity from time to time, with those advisors allocated according to need.

Teagasc advisors – both full-time and temporary – will be engaged in the coming months working with farmers in preparing farm sustainability plans (FSPs) for those looking to apply for the ACRES programme.

Private advisors will also be busy in this respect.

The four-month temporary Teagasc positions will commence on August 29 or September 5, at the level of agricultural development officer grade one and a starting salary of €35,502 on a pro rata basis for the four months duration.

Duties will include providing support and services to other advisors and Teagasc clients; and assisting management and administrative staff.

Other duties may be assigned from time-to-time.

Applicants must have a relevant Level 8 degree in agricultural science of equivalent, which must meet eligibility criteria for inclusion on the FAS-accredited advisor list with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The prospective advisors will be required to have an expert agricultural knowledge and the ability to stay abreast of current practices and research.

They will also be required to have a knowledge of environmental schemes.

Last week, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue confirmed that advisors (both from Teagasc and private providers) can now begin to assist farmers in developing their FSPs.

The minister announced that the department has opened the FSP portal on its website.

This function will enable advisors to begin the process of developing farm plans in preparation for the submission of applications under ACRES later in the year.

Minister McConalogue said that the online function will support farmers and advisors by providing farm-level data for the preparation of draft plans and applications.

He noted that an “underlying principle” of ACRES is the location of the right action in the right place to maximise and enhance the contribution of actions to the scheme’s objectives.