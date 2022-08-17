Hereford herdowners are being urged to get out and get snapping as the annual Hereford Photo & Calendar Competition has just been launched.

Details of the 2022 competition were announced recently by the Irish Hereford Breed Society and Irish Hereford Prime.

This year, there are four categories open for entry including one that focusses on sustainability, with a prize fund of more than €2,000 on offer. Pecking Order, by Tamara Kenny, one of the shortlisted entries that featured in the 2022 Hereford Calendar

The four categories are:

Herefords – The Natural Choice

Pedigree Hereford animals – all cows, heifers, bulls, and calves accepted; The HEX Factor

Hereford-cross cattle (male or female) in their natural environment; Prime Beef

Best photo of cooked or fresh Hereford beef suitable for any occasion; Hereford an Environmentally Sustainable Breed

Best photo showing how Hereford farmers are looking after the environment and making a significant contribution to biodiversity.

The Irish Hereford Breed Society is the body responsible for the promotion and development of the Hereford breed in the Republic of Ireland. It maintains a register of pedigree Herefords born in Ireland, and has almost 800 registered members in six branches. Hereford cattle give excellent meat quality, easy calving ability, good fertility, adaptability and a docile temperament.

Commenting, Tennyson Egar of Irish Hereford Prime said: “I would encourage people of all ages to go out and take photographs of their Hereford animals and to also have a go at the Prime Beef category, as there are significant prizes to be won.”

Organisers say all entries will be judged primarily on the photo quality and not just the cattle – although good Herefords are always a winner.

Each photo entry must be accompanied by a caption. Competition photos and entry details may be uploaded via a link on associated websites. All Things Hereford by Theola Heatrick

Irish Hereford Prime beef producer group was established in 1997 and has grown to a membership base of over 5,000 farmers. It produces an award-winning and highly sought-after branded beef product sold throughout Europe’s top Michelin-star restaurants.