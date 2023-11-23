

The Teagasc Walsh Scholars gold medal has been awarded to Davor Daniloski from Teagasc’s food programme.

The gold medal, which is the programme’s highest accolade, was presented at an awards ceremony at Teagasc Ashtown yesterday (Wednesday, November 22).

The Teagasc Walsh Scholar programme has over 250 participants pursuing a PhD, with over 40 completing their studies each year.

Walsh Scholars

Davor Daniloski, who is the 29th recipient of the gold medal, is researching how the genetic profiles of milk proteins called beta-casein affect milk functionality. A1 and A2 are variants of beta-casein.

The research has proven that A2 milk is associated with lower heat stability and soft gel, which can be a negative attribute for dairy processing when producing milk powder, yoghurt, and cheese.

However, it may prove favourable for human digestion when softer gel formation, as a precursor of milk products, is needed.

Davor, who is a native of North Macedonia, is a dual located student, spending his time studying between Victoria University, Australia and Teagasc Moorepark, Fermoy, Co. Cork.

He has also travelled with the project, most recently to the University of Wisconsin, Madison, Centre for Dairy Research as part of the Teagasc International Training Award.

Other Walsh Scholars recognised at yesterday’s event included:

Lisa McGrane, Walsh Scholar of the Year for the Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Programme. Lisa is based at Teagasc Athenry and is evaluating companion forages in combination with perennial ryegrass to increase animal performance and output in pasture-based sheep production systems;

Maximilian Schughart, Walsh Scholar of the Year for the Crops, Environment, and Land Use Programme. Maximilian, who is based at Teagasc Oak Park, is investigating insecticide resistance and plant virus transmission in the grain aphid Sitobion avenae;

Suzanne Kelly, Walsh Scholar of the Year for the Rural Economy and Development Programme. Suzanne, who is based at the Ulster University is exploring the value of social capital for innovation within agri-food business support programmes.

Commenting on the awards, Prof. Frank O’Mara, Teagasc director, said: “Since the early days of the Walsh Scholarships Programme, Teagasc has sought to recognise the highest performing final year Scholars.

“Their research studies cover the breath of agri-food challenges we face, and for which they play a key part in finding solutions for now and in the future.” Prof. Donagh Berry, the Walsh Scholars Alum Award winner pictured with Teagasc director of research Prof. Pat Dillon and Teagasc chair Liam Herlihy

The Walsh Scholars Alum Award winner was Prof. Donagh Berry, the Director of VistaMilk SFI Research Centre since 2018 and a research geneticist with Teagasc since 2003.

He completed his Walsh Scholarship in 2003, graduating from Wageningen University, having undertaken a PhD that characterised the strain of cow best suited to Irish spring milk production systems.

Prof. Berry told the ceremony that his time as a Walsh Scholar was a springboard for his career.

“I am grateful to Teagasc for the opportunity they gave me all those years ago and I am honoured that my work is recognised through this award,” he said.

The award was presented by Teagasc director for research, Prof. Pat Dillon.

“We have over 1,500 alumni working in Ireland and across the globe, many in very influential positions in academia, the public sector and private industry.

“Moving forward it is a priority of the Programme to mobilise engagement and shared learning among the alumni network,” he said.