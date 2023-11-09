A TD has called for support measures to be put in place for potato growers who face the prospect of a potential “harvest wipe-out”.

Independent TD Carol Nolan has called for the government, and in particular the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, to “proactively develop a system of supports to assist potato farmers and producers”.

According to Nolan, there is “growing alarm” within in the potato sector amid fears that supply can no longer be guaranteed as farmers struggle to come to terms with what has been described as a “salvage operation” for this year’s crop.

“Wet weather has always created additional challenges for our farmers but this year the situation with respect to our potato sector has been an absolute nightmare.

“I know they are working night and day to try and harvest what they can, but one or two more prolonged periods of rain or even frost will certainly ensure that the situation becomes catastrophic,” Nolan said.

The Laois-Offaly TD added: “That is why I have written to [Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue] asking him to start work now on a system of supports for potato farmers that can be ready to kick in if the worst comes to the worst.

“There is no point waiting for the crisis to deepen any further than it has before we start to act. We must anticipate and plan for the worst-case scenario now,” Nolan said.

Potato harvest ‘worst in recent memory’

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said that this year’s potato harvest is the “worst in recent memory”.

According to Seán Ryan, the association’s National Potato Committee chairperson, the harvest is “rapidly turning into a salvage operation” for many growers, as potato drills are submerged due to recent flooding.

“As it stands around 60% of crop remains to be harvested. Sizeable losses have occurred already which are likely to substantially increase as we progress through the harvest,” Ryan said.

“A few hard frosts at this point will wipe out entire crops. Now that we are in November, we are in extremely difficult territory with this much crop left to be harvested,” he added.