Tax trouble for tractor with tanker in town

A tractor and slurry tanker got into difficulties with members of An Garda Síochána over tax issues recently due to the manner of its use in an urban centre, according to Gardaí.

Taking to social media earlier today, Tuesday, February 11, the An Garda Síochána Twitter account highlighted the flaw in the use of the tractor in the eyes of the law.

The tractor was being used at a city centre building site, according to the Garda account – but had only been taxed for farm use.

Commercial Vehicle Unit stopped this tractor being used in city center building site. Taxed for farm use only. Proceedings to follow pic.twitter.com/kxascc9z5b — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 11, 2020

Ominously for the owner of the machine in question, it was noted that proceedings will follow.

According to VRT Ireland, the annual tax for a general haulage tractor is €333, while tax for an agricultural tractor is less than a third of this, at €102 per year.

Livestock stolen in Limerick

In other news, investigations are ongoing by members of An Garda Síochána into an incident of livestock theft in Co. Limerick last weekend.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed:

Gardaí are investigating the theft of livestock which occurred in the Castletroy area, Co. Limerick, between the hours of 10:00pm, Saturday, February 2, and 9:00am on Sunday, February 3, 2020.

“No arrests have been made [and] investigations are ongoing,” the Garda spokesperson added.