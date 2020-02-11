Final Dáil seats filled as challenge remains to form government

The final TDs elected to the 33rd Dáil Éireann were announced last night, Monday, February 11, leaving the 160 seats in the chamber all filled.

The election result sent shock waves through what was traditionally the ‘big two’ political parties with many well-known rural TDs failing to secure seats following the General Election.

One of the shocks as the election count drew to a close last night was the former minister of state at the department of agriculture, food and the marine, Andrew Doyle, failing to retain his seat.

Fianna Fáil – 38;

Sinn Féin – 37;

Fine Gael – 35;

Independent – 19;

Green Party – 12;

Labour – 6;

Social Democrats – 6;

People Before Profit – 5;

Aontú – 1;

Other – 1.

One of the final TDs to make it across the line last night was the former Fianna Fáil minister for agriculture Brendan Smith.

No political party has secured over 40 seats and a coalition between any two of the three largest parties will still not secure the majority of 80 seats needed to form a government.

While the Fine Gael party leader, Leo Varadkar, appears adamant the party will not go into government with Sinn Féin, the Fianna Fáil party leader Micheál Martin appears to be more open to the option.

The make-up of the next government remains to be seen and negotiations will now get underway between parties to discuss the different options.

