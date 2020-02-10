FRS and Meath Partnership to deliver free agri training

Farm Relief Service (FRS) Training and Meath Partnership have teamed up for a joint initiative to provide free agricultural and construction training.

The ‘Ignite’ programme will begin on February 24 in the Duleek area. It is aimed at young people aged between 18 and 25 in rural Co. Meath.

The 15 week training programme will involve 10 weeks intensive training and five weeks support, with the aim of increasing employability among that cohort of people in the agricultural and construction industries.

The programme is fully funded by the LEADER 2020 rural development programme, and there is no cost to participants, including transport costs to and from training venues.

A statement from Farm Relief Service Network said: “Whether you’re new to, or have experience in, farming or construction, this programme has been designed to provide a training series in areas that will be most beneficial to gaining employment in these thriving industries.

“The programme will also focus on developing employability skills through training and workshops,” the statement added.

The specific areas of training include: Manuel handling and workplace safety;

Tractor driving;

ATV/quad bike training;

Use of farm machinery;

Introduction to milking;

Fencing skills;

Farm business management and progression;

Safe pass.

Meath Partnership and FRS Training say they both “recognise the challenges that young people face when it comes to employment. That is why the Ignite initiative has been developed”.

“Ignite focuses on improving a young person’s confidence; addressing transport issues; providing industry-specific training; developing professional CV’s and interview skills; as well as offering opportunities to meet employers and undertake a real job interview,” the statement added.

Michael Ludlow, CEO of Meath Partnership, said: “This initiative represents one of the most important steps taken, with with the assistance of LEADER Grant Aid, to improve life opportunities for young people whose career advancement is adversely impacted through disadvantage, early school leaving, distraction activity or lack of opportunity.”

In order to book a place on the training course, phone: 086-7802672; email: [email protected]; or click here.