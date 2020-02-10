Gardaí investigate sheep kill in dog attack involving 2 collies

Members of An Garda Síochána based in Co. Meath are investigating after a number of sheep were killed and injured in a dog attack over the weekend.

Taking to social media, Gardaí in the “Royal County” said:

“On Friday, February 7, Gardaí in Kells received a report that two collie dogs were chasing sheep at Balleyfallon Athboy Co. Meath.

A number of sheep were killed/injured during the attack.

“Gardaí in Kells are looking to speak to anybody who may have seen these dogs in the area,” the Garda statement said.

“Gardaí also wish to advise dogs owners to keep their pets under control at all times and make sure their dogs do not stray from the owners property.

“Anybody with information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on: 046-9280820,” the statement concluded.

‘Destruction’

Last week, Sean Dennehy, the chairperson of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA) National Sheep Committee, called on the future government to provide a properly funded dog warden service in every county, as well as a central database of microchipped dogs that would be monitored by a government department.

People who take dogs as pets have to take on the responsibility that goes with that. If dog owners saw the destruction from an attack, they would have a very different mindset.

“Unfortunately, there are too many people who casually take on a family pet, particularly for Christmas, but they are not prepared to devote the time to responsible dog ownership,” Dennehy said.