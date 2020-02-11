Sheep marts: In-lamb ewes making over €200/head across the country

As we enter the busy lambing season, the number of ewes and lambs at foot on offer continues to increase.

Mart managers are reporting a strong trade for these lots, with prices of up to €250/head being achieved for ewes with two lambs at foot.

Moreover, there has been a good demand for in-lamb ewes, with prices ranging from €115/head up to €205/head.

In the past week, there has been a slight decrease of up to €5.00/head being paid for cast ewes.

However, mart managers are reporting a strong trade for hoggets weighing between 45kg and 50kg, with plenty of interest from factory agents for these lots.

Butcher lambs weighing 55kg and over are commanding prices of up to €130/head, with some lots making up to €135/head.

Forward store hogget prices have increased over the past week, with prices of up to €115/head being paid for hoggets weighing up to 44kg.

Baltinglass Mart

Baltinglass Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Saturday last, February 8. There was a strong number of hoggets on offer, with a similar trade to the previous week, according to the mart manager, Tom Coleman.

There was a solid trade for cast ewes, with prices for these lots ranging from €80/head up to €125/head – down over €15/head on the previous week.

Similar to recent weeks, brood ewes made from €125/head up to €185/head.

Ewes with two lambs at foot made up to €250/head. Meanwhile, ewes with one lamb at foot sold for up to €175/head.

Sample hogget prices: Six hoggets weighing 53kg sold for €125/head;

13 hoggets weighing 55kg sold for €120/head;

22 hoggets weighing 47kg sold for €114/head;

17 hoggets weighing 48kg sold for €113/head;

19 hoggets weighing 42kg sold for €112/head.

Roscommon Mart

There was a larger number of sheep on offer at Roscommon Mart on Wednesday last, February 5. There was a good entry of in-lamb ewes, according to the mart manager, Maura Quigley.

Hogget prices ranged from €100/head up to €130/head, which was slightly up on the previous week. Stag ewe prices ranged from €60/head up to €124/head.

In-lamb ewes made from €115/head up to €177/head. Furthermore, in terms of ewes with lambs at foot, there was a slight drop in the prices compared to the previous week.

Ewes with two lambs at foot made up to €240/head. Moreover, ewes with one lamb at foot made up to €155/head.

Sample factory-fit hogget prices: 57.5kg: €130/head;

61.2kg: €130/head;

62.8kg: €130/head;

52.5kg: €128/head;

51.7kg: €126/head;

52.5kg: €125/head. Sample store hogget prices: 41.7kg: €108/head;

42.8kg: €105/head;

42.5kg: €103/head;

41kg: €100/head.

Dowra Mart

Dowra Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Friday last, February 7.

There was a slightly bigger sale of sheep compared to the previous week, according to the mart manager, Patsy Smyth.

There was an improved trade all round, with factory-fit hogget prices ranging from €108/head up to €131/head.

Forward store hoggets made from €85/head up to €106/head.

Heavy cull ewes made from €90/head up to a top price of €133/head. Furthermore, feeding ewes made from €60/head to €90/head.

12 ewes with 12 lambs at foot sold for €170/head, while in-lamb ewes sold from €100/head up to a top price of €155/head.

Carnew Mart

Carnew Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Thursday last, February 5.

There was a large entry of 2,780 sheep on offer, with a strong demand for all types of stock, according to the mart manager, David Quinn.

Hoggets weighing 50kg and over made from €125/head up to €129/head. Furthermore, hoggets weighing between 45kg and 49kg sold from €114/head and €127/head.

Store hoggets were also a strong trade, with prices ranging from €78/head up to €118/head.

Feeding and heavy ewe prices continue to hold firm, with prices ranging from €70/head for lighter lots up to €143/head for finished ewes.

In-lamb ewe prices ranged from €140/head up to €205/head, with ewes and lambs at foot making between €145/head and €235/head.

Sample hogget prices: 13 hoggets weighing 46kg sold for €119/head;

14 hoggets weighing 45kg sold for €122/head;

12 hoggets weighing 50kg sold for €127.50/head;

20 hoggets weighing 43kg sold for €110/head;

27 hoggets weighing 39kg sold for €109/head.

Tullow Mart

Over 1,500 sheep were on offer at Tullow Mart, on Tuesday last, February 4, with prices up €1.00-2.00/head on the previous week, according to the mart manager, Eric Driver.

The top price on the day was €134/head for a pen of hoggets weighing 53kg.

Overall, there was a good trade for well-fleshed hoggets, with prices ranging from €127/head up to €134/head.

There were plenty of buyers for hoggets weighing over 45kg, with prices for these lots ranging from €118/head up to €126/head.

There was a good demand for store hoggets weighing between 35kg and 42kg, with prices for these lots ranging from €97/head up to €110/head.

In the brood ring, there was a full clearance of the dispersal sale of 260 in-lamb ewes, with each ewe scanned with two lambs. Prices for these lots ranged from €175/head up to a top price of €222/head, with the majority of these lots making between €180/head and €195/head.