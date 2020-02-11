Sheep trade: Base quotes on the rise again, as supplies tighten

This week has seen an increase in prices being offered by meat processing facilities, as supplies continue to tighten.

This week, both Kepak Athleague and Kildare Chilling increased their base prices by 10c/kg.

This, in turn, means that Kepak Athleague is offering a base quote of 535c/kg, with Kildare Chilling offering a base quote of 560c/kg.

Irish Country Meats was not quoting for hoggets on Monday, February 10; however, it did supply a quote for cast ewes and rams.

One factory, in particular, has said: “Supplies are getting tighter week-on-week and it looks like this will be the case for the next few weeks.”

Farmers involved in producer groups are securing prices of up to 580c/kg (up to a carcass weight of between 22.5kg and 23kg).

At current market prices, farmers are securing between 550c/kg and 570c/kg including quality insurance (QA) bonuses.

As of now, farmers are securing prices of between €123/head and €128/head including QA bonuses for lambs that are killing out at a carcass weight of between 22.5kg and 23kg.

In terms of cast ewes and rams, depending on the processor, farmers are securing prices of between €116/head and €120/head for animals that are killing out at a carcass weight of 40kg.

Quotes

This week, Kildare Chilling (Monday quote) is offering a base price of 560c/kg + 10c/kg QA – up 10c/kg on last week (payable up to a carcass of 23kg).

Kepak Athleague (Monday quote) is offering a base price of 500c/kg + 15c/kg – up 10c/kg on last week (payable up to a carcass of 22.5kg).

Overall, when the QA is factored in, this leaves quotes at 550-570c/kg.

In addition, cast ewes are making 290-300c/kg in sheep processing plants.

Hogget quotes: Kepak Athleague: 535c/kg + 15c/kg QA;

Kildare Chilling: 560c/kg + 10c/kg QA. Cast ewe quotes: Kepak Athleague: 290c/kg;

Kildare Chilling: 290c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

Irish Country Meats: 290c/kg.

Throughput

During the week ending Sunday, February 2, the number of lambs/hoggets processed decreased by 2,524 head and amounted to 43,342.

Cast (ewe and ram) supplies at Department of Agriculture approved sheep export plants stood at 7,036 – a decrease of 368 – for the week ending February 2.

Week-on-week sheep kill supplies (week ending February 2): Hoggets/lambs: 43,342/head (-2,524 or -5.50%);

Ewes and rams: 7,036 head (-368 or -4.97%);

Total: 50,380 head (-2,891 or -5.42%).

Furthermore, overall supplies decreased by 2,891 head during the week ending February 2.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending February 2): Hoggets: 221,888 head (+20,962 or +10%);

Ewes and rams: 36,445 head (-10,090 or -22%);

Total: 258,336 head (+10,604 or +4%).