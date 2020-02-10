On the market: 33.85ac farmland ‘would suit a small livestock operation’

Located in Co. Armagh and currently on the market is farmland, on 33.85ac, with a range of outbuildings and a two-storey development.

Savills is currently facilitating the sale, which is available as a whole or in four lots at 50 Cranny Road, Portadown, Craigavon, Co. Armagh.

The property is located just 1.24 miles from Craigavon and Bleary in Co. Armagh. It is in a remote area and is completely secluded.

All to offer

The lands extend to approximately 32.55ac (13.17ha) and are laid out in fields of a good size and shape, bounded by trees and hedgerow.

There are a variety of outbuildings included within the sale; however, according to the estate agents, “they are in need of some refurbishment as they are old fashioned, but would require only a small bit of work”.

Moreover, the farmland attached to the property is all used for grazing purposes. The outbuildings (shown above) would be ideally used to store stock outside of grazing seasons, making this “perfect for someone looking to run a small livestock operation”.

There are a number of entrance points in to the holding which is connected via a national roadway.

In addition to this, the offering also includes a site which previously benefited from outline planning permission (OPP) for a dwelling with a further application for renewal submitted to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council on February 1, 2019, with a decision pending.

Furthermore, the residence does require refurbishment also.

Lots for sale

Additional amenities include mains water with drainage by way of a septic tank.

As mentioned, the property is being offered as a whole or in four lots as follows: Lot 1: On circa 33.85ac in total – £425,000; Lot 2: Lands to north of Cranny Road on circa 11.19ac – £135,000; Lot 3: Site with previous OPP for a dwelling – £40,000; Lot 4: Two-storey house and site with planning permission on lands extending to 22.66ac – £290,000.

Further information can be found online.