Farm workers in Northern Ireland set for pay increase

The Agricultural Wages Board for Northern Ireland has announced proposed increases to the minimum wage rates for agricultural workers.

Following a meeting on Friday, January 17, the board proposes to increase existing minimum rates for agricultural workers for grades three to six by 5% from Wednesday, April 1, this year.

In addition, the accommodation offset will rise to a maximum of £45.00 per week.

Minimum rate – applicable for the first 40 weeks cumulative employment – £6.88/hour;

Grade 2 – standard worker – £7.42/hour;

Grade 3 – lead worker – £8.82/hour;

Grade 4 – craft grade – £9.49/hour;

Grade 5 – supervisory grade – £9.99/hour;

Grade 6 – farm management grade – £10.84/hour. Therefore the proposed new rates are:

According to a statement from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, any objections to the above proposals should be sent to: AWB Secretariat, 1st Floor, Ballykelly House, 111 Ballykelly Road, Limavady, BT49 9HO.

Objections should arrive on or before Friday, March 6, 2020.

The board will meet again on Friday, March 13, to consider any objections to the proposals and may make an order to give effect to the new rates and other amendments which would come into operation on April 1.

The Agricultural Wages Board was established under the Agricultural Wages Regulation (Northern Ireland), order 1977, and meets each year to consider changes to the rates of pay and related conditions for agricultural workers.