Dealing with difficult grazing conditions post Storm Ciara

The persistent and heavy rain, brought by Storm Ciara, has well and truly put an end to any grazing that was taking place across the country – for the time being.

However, even though Ciara has put a damper on things, you shouldn’t let it completely stand in your way of getting the cows out; especially when every day grazing in the spring equates to €2.70/cow/day.

In difficult grazing conditions such as these – particularly on drier land – some simple grazing techniques can be implemented to try and continue including a portion of grass in the cow’s diet as much as possible.

One popular option is on-off grazing. This involves allowing the herd, or a proportion of the herd, out to graze for a few hours in the morning and/or a few hours in the evening. Typically cows are allowed out for approximately three hours to graze and then housed for the rest of the time.

Letting cows out, with an enthusiastic appetite, is also critically important to the success of on-off grazing.

Another option is to let half the herd out by day and the other half by night; this means less animals are in the paddock at the one time – less cows; less damage.

Graze drier paddocks or paddocks with lower covers first before wet/heavier or stronger paddocks could also be an option.

Advertisement

Furthermore, allocating the grazing area can prove difficult this time of year; but allocating more than is needed will result in cows walking across grass and ‘dirtying’ it leaving it unpalatable to eat.

Finally, difficult ground conditions is where good grazing infrastructure really comes into play. Having multiple access points to paddocks and a good network of roadways can make life a lot easier in poor weather conditions.

If ground is very ‘soft’ and a large amount of poaching is being done, there may be no other option but to house animals for a period of time – until conditions improve. Where this is the case, house hygiene should be a top priority – to prevent mastitis.

Additionally, the best-quality silage available must be fed to help maintain milk production along with 2-3kg of meal.