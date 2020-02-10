What are the top jobs now up for grabs in the Irish agri sector?
Every month a wide range of jobs become available in the Irish agriculture sector, giving people the opportunity to pick out the perfect roles for themselves and their careers.
This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including: milk recording contractors; a news journalist; a laboratory assistant; a farm liaison officer; and an association associate.
Milk Recording Contractors
First up, cattle breeding and herd management services provider Munster Bovine is currently seeking part-time flexible milk recording contractors.
Contractors are wanted in: Kerry; west Cork; east Cork; east Limerick; and Clare.
Applicants must have a full, clean driving licence and their own transport, as well as basic IT skills. Click here for more information
Laboratory Assistant
Sticking with Munster Bovine, and the company is also looking to hire a laboratory assistant (fixed term contract).
Key responsibilities for this role include: ensuring semen straws are filed and stored correctly on receipt; ensuring semen straws are picked, grouped and stored correctly on distribution; ensuring the timely and accurate picking and correct storage for all orders; stock control and monitoring; ad carrying out stock takes from start to finish, among other duties.
Applicants for this position must have: an agricultural background, coupled with a keen interest; ideally an agricultural science background; and excellent attention to detail, among other attributes. Click here for more information
News Journalist
Meanwhile, AgriLand is interested in hiring a highly-motivated and enthusiastic News Journalist.
The successful candidate will have a formal journalistic qualification. Experience in Irish media – whether at regional or national level – would be beneficial.
Key responsibilities will include: reporting to the news editor; generating stories; and producing factual, clean and relevant content to tight deadlines. Click here for more information
Farm liaison officer
Strathroy Dairy is looking to hire a farm liaison officer based in the south-east of Ireland.
The successful candidate will be responsible for the day-to-day running of Strathroy’s milk collection in the south-east of the country.
Role requirements include: a detailed knowledge of the dairy industry, especially in milk production and quality; good communication skills and an interpersonal manner; logistical skills and a full clean driving licence, to name a few. Click here for more information
Association Executive
Finally, the Agricultural Science Association is seeking an association executive to support the management and running of the association on a day-to-day basis.
The key responsibilities will include: event management; managing member relations; and facilitating local, regional and national activities.
The successful applicant will work closely with the ASA council, and will report directly to the association’s president and management team. The position is based in Dublin. Click here for more information