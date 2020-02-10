What are the top jobs now up for grabs in the Irish agri sector?

Every month a wide range of jobs become available in the Irish agriculture sector, giving people the opportunity to pick out the perfect roles for themselves and their careers.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including: milk recording contractors; a news journalist; a laboratory assistant; a farm liaison officer; and an association associate.

Milk Recording Contractors

First up, cattle breeding and herd management services provider Munster Bovine is currently seeking part-time flexible milk recording contractors.

Contractors are wanted in: Kerry; west Cork; east Cork; east Limerick; and Clare.

The purpose of the role is to visit the herd owner at milking time both morning and evening, record the volume of milk for each cow, and take a sample for analysis.

Applicants must have a full, clean driving licence and their own transport, as well as basic IT skills. Click here for more information

Laboratory Assistant

Sticking with Munster Bovine, and the company is also looking to hire a laboratory assistant (fixed term contract).

Key responsibilities for this role include: ensuring semen straws are filed and stored correctly on receipt; ensuring semen straws are picked, grouped and stored correctly on distribution; ensuring the timely and accurate picking and correct storage for all orders; stock control and monitoring; ad carrying out stock takes from start to finish, among other duties.

Applicants for this position must have: an agricultural background, coupled with a keen interest; ideally an agricultural science background; and excellent attention to detail, among other attributes. Click here for more information

News Journalist

Meanwhile, AgriLand is interested in hiring a highly-motivated and enthusiastic News Journalist.

The successful candidate will have a formal journalistic qualification. Experience in Irish media – whether at regional or national level – would be beneficial.

Extensive experience of agricultural matters is not immediately essential; training will be provided in this area. However, some awareness of rural or farming affairs is preferred.

Key responsibilities will include: reporting to the news editor; generating stories; and producing factual, clean and relevant content to tight deadlines. Click here for more information

Farm liaison officer

Strathroy Dairy is looking to hire a farm liaison officer based in the south-east of Ireland.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the day-to-day running of Strathroy’s milk collection in the south-east of the country.

This includes liaising with suppliers, collection drivers, and co-ops, as well as ensuring that sampling and testing of milk is done in an accurate and timely manner, among other duties.

Role requirements include: a detailed knowledge of the dairy industry, especially in milk production and quality; good communication skills and an interpersonal manner; logistical skills and a full clean driving licence, to name a few. Click here for more information

Association Executive

Finally, the Agricultural Science Association is seeking an association executive to support the management and running of the association on a day-to-day basis.

The key responsibilities will include: event management; managing member relations; and facilitating local, regional and national activities.

The successful applicant will work closely with the ASA council, and will report directly to the association’s president and management team. The position is based in Dublin. Click here for more information