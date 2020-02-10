Case of bird flu confirmed in Scotland

A case of bird flu has been confirmed on a farm in Scotland, with poultry keepers being told to ensure that biosecurity measures are adhered to.

Taking to Twitter to inform farmers of the incident, the National Farmers’ Union Scotland (NFUS) explained:

“Urgent message for poultry keepers.

“Low pathogenic Avian Influenza (AI), thought to have been contracted from wild birds, was confirmed in a Scottish free-range laying flock at the end of last week,” the tweet said.

Bird flu on Fermanagh farm

A similar incident took place last month when authorities in Northern Ireland investigated a suspected case of bird flu on a poultry farm in Co. Fermanagh.

This transpired to be a case of non-notifiable avian influenza H6N1 on the Fermanagh broiler breeder farm.

While this is a less serious strain of influenza, which did not require further action by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), at the time Northern Ireland’s chief veterinary officer urged bird keepers to maintain excellent biosecurity.

Dr. Robert Huey said: “A veterinary investigation has concluded and a case of non-notifiable avian influenza has been identified in a commercial farm in County Fermanagh.

The results received…confirm this strain was a non-notifiable avian disease of the subtype H6N1 and restrictions have now been lifted.

“Although this is a non-notifiable strain of the disease, it is a timely reminder to us all that avian influenza is a constant threat to all poultry flocks and how devastating it would be to our poultry industry should a notifiable case be confirmed in Northern Ireland.”