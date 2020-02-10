Creed holds on to constituency seat as election count continues

The outgoing Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed has been re-elected in his constituency of Cork North-West.

All three seats in the constituency have now been filled with Fianna Fáil’s Michael Moynihan and Aindrais Moynihan taking the remaining two seats.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Minister of State for Food, Forestry and Horticulture, Andrew Doyle, looks set to be in a battle to take the final seat in the Wicklow constituency.

Sinn Féin: 29 seats;

Fianna Fáil: 16 seats;

Fine Gael 14 seats;

Independents: 8 seats;

Green Party 5 seats. When counting resumed this morning, Monday, February 10, the allocated seats were as follows:

In the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency, the outgoing chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Pat Deering, looks unlikely to hold his seat in the constituency.

All first counts have now been completed and according to RTÉ, the turnout was 62.9%.

78 seats have now been filled for the 33rd Dáil Éireann, while there are a further 82 seats yet to be filled.

Meanwhile, independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice was elected with a surplus of 1,600 votes in the Roscommon-Galway constituency, according to the latest reports, making him the first independent TD elected.

Also in that constituency, former minister for communications Denis Naughten is has secured his seat in the constituency while Anne Rabbitte, in the Galway East constituency has retained her seat, taking the third and final seat in the constituency.