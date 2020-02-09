How are agri reps faring so far in General Election 2020?

Additional reporting by Claire Mc Cormack and Charles O’Donnell

The public’s votes are being counted from ballot boxes around the country as efforts continue to reveal the results of General Election 2020 – but how are the politicians best known to the Irish agricultural sector faring?

While the final results remain a fair distance away as of yet, enough first preference votes have been counted to gauge how election candidates with a high profile in the agri space are doing in their bids to be part of the next Dáil Éireann.

While this will change as the day progresses and votes are counted, according to election coverage from national broadcaster RTÉ, the current state of play is as follows:

Starting with the outgoing ministers, with 60% of ballot boxes opened, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed looks increasingly likely to successfully retain his seat in the Cork North-West constituency with a vote share of 17.9% – in third place for the three seats on offer, according to the latest RTÉ report.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Andrew Doyle is in the mix in fifth place for the five-seat Wicklow constituency, which has 21% of boxes open at present.

Meanwhile, in Co. Donegal, with 20% of votes opened, Fianna Fáil spokesperson for agriculture Charlie McConalogue was performing well but a first count isn’t expected until about 6:00pm.

In the five-seat Tipperary constituency, which has 57% of boxes open, Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson for food and horticulture Jackie Cahill is battling it out in fifth place on 9% of the vote, while independent TD Mattie McGrath is in a strong position in third place with 11% of the vote.

With 84% of the boxes open in the Laois-Offaly constituency, Sinn Féin agriculture spokesperson Brian Stanley is set to top the poll with 22.2% of the vote so far – well ahead of the chasing pack. Green Party agriculture representative Pippa Hackett currently looks set to miss out in the five-seat constituency with 4.8% of the vote. Meanwhile, independent Carol Nolan is currently in fifth place for the five-seater on 8.8%.

Carthy is also performing well on 25.7% of first preferences in the Cavan-Monaghan constituency, while former minister for agriculture, Fianna Fáil’s Brendan Smith looks to be under pressure on 6%, with about 60% of boxes open there.

Michael Fitzmaurice is also on course to top the poll in the Roscommon-Galway constituency, according to the latest reports.

Anne Rabbitte, in Galway East, looks set to retain her seat on 14.1% of the first preference vote,

Finally, in Kerry, independent candidate Michael Healy-Rae is well out in front on 21%, while his brother Danny is also doing well with 13%, with 44% of votes tallied so far.

Stay tuned to AgriLand for the latest updates as the day progresses and more votes are counted…