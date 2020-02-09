General Election 2020
How are agri reps faring so far in General Election 2020?
Additional reporting by Claire Mc Cormack and Charles O’Donnell
The public’s votes are being counted from ballot boxes around the country as efforts continue to reveal the results of General Election 2020 – but how are the politicians best known to the Irish agricultural sector faring?
While the final results remain a fair distance away as of yet, enough first preference votes have been counted to gauge how election candidates with a high profile in the agri space are doing in their bids to be part of the next Dáil Éireann.
While this will change as the day progresses and votes are counted, according to election coverage from national broadcaster RTÉ, the current state of play is as follows:
Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Andrew Doyle is in the mix in fifth place for the five-seat Wicklow constituency, which has 21% of boxes open at present.
Meanwhile, in Co. Donegal, with 20% of votes opened, Fianna Fáil spokesperson for agriculture Charlie McConalogue was performing well but a first count isn’t expected until about 6:00pm.
In the five-seat Tipperary constituency, which has 57% of boxes open, Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson for food and horticulture Jackie Cahill is battling it out in fifth place on 9% of the vote, while independent TD Mattie McGrath is in a strong position in third place with 11% of the vote.
Carthy is also performing well on 25.7% of first preferences in the Cavan-Monaghan constituency, while former minister for agriculture, Fianna Fáil’s Brendan Smith looks to be under pressure on 6%, with about 60% of boxes open there.
Michael Fitzmaurice is also on course to top the poll in the Roscommon-Galway constituency, according to the latest reports.
Anne Rabbitte, in Galway East, looks set to retain her seat on 14.1% of the first preference vote,
Stay tuned to AgriLand for the latest updates as the day progresses and more votes are counted…
CLASSIFIED ADVERTS
-
2014 Massey Ferguson 7614
Call for price
-
2015 Massey Ferguson 5610
Call for price
-
1996 Fiat 88-94
Call for price
-
1994 Massey ferguson 362
Call for price
-
2001 Massey Ferguson 6290
Call for price