Potato prices: Drop in some varieties this week

Potato prices have fallen back in the past week according to the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) Potato Market Report for February 6.

The average price being paid for a 10kg bag of Roosters and a 10kg bag of Kerr’s Pinks has fallen by 30c and 25c respectively in the past two weeks.

The average price for boxes of Roosters and Whites remained the same as two weeks ago at €350.

While the area may be small there are still growers with potatoes in the ground. Frost and impending rain at the weekend will further delay the lifting of crops.

However, trade is reported to be steady and the IFA reported that “good quality stock continues to command a premium price”.

Average ex-farm potato prices reported to the IFA: Advertisement Rooster (box) – €350;

Rooster (10kg bag) – €3.50;

Whites (box) – €350;

Kerr’s Pink (10kg bag) – €4.50;

Golden Wonder (10kg bag) – €5.50.

It’s worth noting that while prices have fallen back, the top prices which were being achieved in January are still being obtained by some growers.

For example, a box of Roosters was making up to €380, while some sellers were receiving €4 for a 10kg bag of Roosters.

Boxes of Whites were making up to €370, while the top price reported to the IFA for Kerr’s Pinks was €5 for a 10kg bag.

Golden Wonders prices remain unchanged, making €5-6/10kg bag.

Potato Conference

In other news, the National Potato Conference and Trade Show will take place on Tuesday, February 18, in the Red Cow Hotel, Dublin. The event is organised by the IFA and Teagasc in association with Bord Bia.