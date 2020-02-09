IrBEA outlines targets for Government biogas funding

In the short term, the Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) has said it “would like to see an initial phase of 65 megawatts (MW) of biomethane funded by the Government”.

According to Sean Finan – the IrBEA’s CEO – the initial 65MW can be achieved through the construction of 25 medium to large-scale biogas plants.

He outlined that the plants would be “strategically located” across the country and close to the gas grid.

The initial phase would deliver 400 jobs and abate 500,000t of CO2 with a biogas support scheme costing €40 million.

He stressed: “We firmly believe a phased approach – in developing a sustainable biogas sector – is the way forward.”

He noted that a biogas industry in Ireland would deliver for Irish people in more ways than one.

Helping to meet renewable energy targets;

Diversification for farmers;

Creation of local jobs;

Reduction in the need for chemical fertilisers;

Avoidance of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. According to Finan, a few of the examples of the benefits of biogas are:

“A number of funding options are available and should be explored,” he added.

An Irish biogas industry will deliver significant benefits to the country across a least seven different Government departments.

Continuing, the IrBEA CEO said: “Two of the different Government funding options available include: the introduction of a Public Service Obligation (PSO) levy on fossil gas; and secondly, a financial contribution from all of the different Government departments that can realise a benefit from the industry creating a whole of Government fund.”

Concluding, Finan said: “Policy and action are required now from Government to ensure this industry develops in Ireland which has been mainstream in many European countries for years.”