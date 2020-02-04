Biogas production is seen by Government as ‘expensive’ – IrBea

The Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) has expressed its disappointment that a biogas support scheme was not announced in 2019.

According to Sean Finan, the association’s CEO, a support scheme “is necessary” for the development of a mainstream Irish biogas industry.

He explained: “From our lobbying efforts and various meetings, biomethane – which is upgraded biogas – is seen by the Government and the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment as ‘expensive’.”

The cost per tonne of CO2 abated is compared to other renewable energy technologies and is analysed using a tool known as the ‘Marginal Abatement Cost Curve’ (MACC).

However, Finan has noted that the IrBEA believes “the MACC figures – which are used to compared the abatement costs of various renewable energies – are incorrect and not accurate for biomethane”.

The figure in the MACC for biomethane is many multiples of the actual figure calculated by IrBEA members per tonne of CO2 abated.

“The IrBEA’s published figures have been compiled by our members, who are experienced biogas practitioners and have developed, run and maintained biogas plants,” Finan stressed.

Advertisement

Strong political leadership required

Commenting on the upcoming general election and the future development of the industry in Ireland, Finan said: “Strong political leadership is required within the next government to make decisions about this industry and put the necessary supports in place for the development of the biogas industry in Ireland.”

He stressed that the industry “has massive potential” to address many issues the country faces.

Climate change;

Agriculture emissions;

Decarbonise the gas grid;

Act as a transport fuel;

Rural development;

Improve water quality;

Improve farm viability. The IrBEA CEO stressed that some of the issues biogas could address include:

The IrBEA was founded in 1999. Its role is to promote the bioenergy industry and to develop the sector on the island of Ireland.

According to the association, its membership involves anyone with an interest in the bioenergy industry.

What is Biogas?

According to the IrbBEA, biogas is produced using anaerobic digestion technology which converts organic waste to energy and fertiliser.

This energy can be converted to electricity via a combined heat and power unit and exported to the national power grid. Alternatively, the biogas can be upgraded to biomethane.