Sheep trade: Hogget prices up 50c/kg compared to this time last year

For the second week in a row, there are no major movements in terms of price, with meat processing facilities offering up to 550c/kg for hoggets and up to 300c/kg for cast (ewes and rams).

However, hogget/lamb prices are in a much better place, with factories offering up to 50c/kg more compared to this time last year. This, in turn, works out at just over €11.00/head extra.

Again, this week, Kildare Chilling is the biggest mover in terms of price – offering 10c/kg more compared to last week. This brought its price up to 550c/kg.

Irish Country Meats was not quoting for lambs/hoggets on Monday, February 3; however, it did supply a quote for cast (ewes and rams). Furthermore, Kepak Athleague was unchanged from last week – offering a base quote of 525c/kg.

Farmers involved in producer groups are securing prices of between 565c/kg and 575c/kg (up to a carcass weight of 22.5kg).

Otherwise, farmers are securing prices of between 540c/kg and 560c/kg including quality assured (QA) bonuses.

As of now, farmers are securing returns of between €118/head and €126/head.



This week, Kildare Chilling (Monday quote) is offering a base price of 550c/kg + 10c/kg QA – up 10c/kg on last week (payable up to a carcass of 23kg).

Kepak Athleague (Monday quote) is offering a base price of 525c/kg + 15c/kg – no change on last week (payable up to a carcass of 22.5kg).

Overall, when the QA is factored in, this leaves quotes at 540-550c/kg.

In addition, cast ewes are making 290-300c/kg in sheep processing plants.

Throughput

During the week ending Sunday, January 26, the number of lambs/hoggets processed increased by 2,440 head and amounted to 45,866.

Cast (ewe and ram) supplies at Department of Agriculture approved sheep export plants stood at 7,404 – a decrease of 132 head – for the week ending January 26.

Week-on-week sheep kill supplies (week ending January 26): Hoggets/lambs: 45,866 (+2,440 or +5.6%);

Ewes and rams: 7,404 head (-132 or -1.75%);

Total: 53,271 head (+2,309 or +4.5%).

Furthermore, overall supplies increased by 2,309 head during the week ending January 26.