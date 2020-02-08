35ac residential farmland fully equipped for stock holding

Currently on the property market is a circa 35.35ac residential farm, and is available for purchase through REA Peter Donohoe.

The holding, which is to be sold by private treaty in one lot, is located in a scenic area 7.4km south-east of Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim.

Farm details

The lands are split into three roadside parcels with the majority (approximately 12.66ha) located around the residence and outbuildings.

Located to the front of the house, the outbuildings comprise of:

A pump house for a private well;

Block stores/pens with galvanised roofs; and

Mains electricity connections.

Located to the rear of the residence (separated by a yard), the outbuildings comprise of:

A large hay and storage shed;

A cattle pen;

10-cow byres;

A calving pen;

An isolation shed;

A holding pen;

A treatment yard; and

A cattle crush.

There is also a water collection tank (suitable for conversion), a barn, a covered silage silo and a lean-to.

The lands are fully equipped for stock holding, ideally sheep and cattle, with sheep pens included.

Main residence

The residential part of the property is set well back from the public road and is surrounded by mature trees and hedgerows.

Access is via a private drive leading to a front yard and garden.

The house, which requires modernisation, comprises two floors, with four bedrooms in total. It is of a traditional stone construction, while still being in good structural condition.

On the ground floor, there is a sitting room with a solid fuel range; a living room/bedroom; a second bedroom (double); a kitchen with a side door; and a bathroom.

The first floor consists of a landing area, a store room and two more bedrooms (both double).

The house is serviced by mains electricity, oil-fired central heating, a private well, an on-site waste treatment system and uPVC double glazing.

Further information

The property, which is located in the townland of Kinkeen, near Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, has an asking price of €320,000.

Much more information on the property is available on property.ie and viewing is highly recommended.