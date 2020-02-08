Storm Ciara: Status Orange wind warning issued for country

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for the full country by Met Éireann in advance of Storm Ciara.

Issued by the national meteorological office, the warning will be valid from 5:00am tomorrow morning through to 12:00pm tomorrow.

According to Met Éireann, tomorrow Storm Ciara will produce very strong south-west winds with mean speeds of 65 to 80kph and gusts generally up to 130kph.

A combination of spring tides and high seas as well as stormy conditions will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding especially along western and northwestern coasts.

This follows two orange warnings in place today for counties Galway, Mayo and Donegal.

Meanwhile, two Status Yellow warning for wind and rain are currently in operation for the full country.

The wind alert came into effect at 9:00am this morning, and will remain in place through to 11:59pm tomorrow night, February 9.

Southerly winds will strengthen today, reaching mean speeds of 50-65kph with gusts reaching 90-110kph, the national meteorological office said.

Meanwhile, Storm Ciara will produce very strong winds over Ireland tomorrow with a risk of damaging gusts.

The rain warning will come into effect 12:00pm tomorrow and remain in place until 3:00pm on Sunday.

A spell of heavy rain will spread eastwards across the country on Saturday with 20-40mm expected, highest in the west and north-west, the forecaster said.

Another spell of heavy rain on Sunday will clear to squally wintry showers, with another 20-40mm likely, it was added.

There will be a risk of localised flooding this weekend, especially over the western half of the country, Met Éireann concluded.