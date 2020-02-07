Aurivo raises €40,000 for heart and stroke charity

A cheque to the value of €40,000 has been presented by Aurivo representatives to the heart and stroke charity ‘Croí’.

According to a statement issued by Aurivo today, Friday, February 7, the company’s employees organised numerous fundraising events for the charity as part of the co-op’s ‘Charity of the Year’ programme.

Commenting on the announcement, Donal Tierney, Aurivo’s CEO, said: “Aurivo is delighted to give back to the local community and support Croí and their work.

We take great pride in our Charity of the Year programme and it is an important part of our Corporate Social Responsibility and Origin Green Sustainability Strategy.

The funds raised by Aurivo staff and matched by the co-op will be used to refurbish Croí’s three self-contained apartments that are open 365 days a year and have been used by people from all over Ireland.

Speaking about the partnership with Aurivo, Croí CEO Neil Johnson said: “This generous support by Aurivo will allow Croí to continue to provide much-needed accommodation for people at a time when they need to be as close as possible to a loved one who is receiving cardiac or stroke care in Galway University Hospital.

We were delighted to engage with Aurivo throughout the year in support of their fundraising efforts and our community nurses have been involved in health-check programmes for Aurivo staff and at local marts.

Concluding, Pat Duffy, Aurivo chairman, said: “Our dedicated staff have put in huge effort to host fundraising events throughout 2019.

“The Charity of the Year Programme allows our staff, members and customers to work alongside one another in the local community to raise vital funds for our charity partners.”