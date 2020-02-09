Snow/ice warning issued with ‘widespread wintry showers’ expected

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow snow/ice warning for the full country, warning of some snowfall accumulations in places.

Issued earlier today, Sunday, February 9, at 12:00pm, the alert will come into effect from midnight tonight, an will remain in place until 11:59pm on Tuesday night, February 11.

The national meteorological office warns that there will be widespread wintry showers tomorrow and Tuesday with some snowfall accumulations, especially in the west and north.

Some disruption to travel is possible, particularly over higher routes, Met Éireann warns.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow wind warning will remain in place until 12:00pm tomorrow on account of Storm Ciara, according to the forecaster.

Issued today, the warning came into effect just as the previous alert expired at 12:00pm.

Storm Ciara will continue to produce very strong west to south-west winds over Ireland with mean speeds of 50-65kph and gusts generally of between 90 and 110kph, higher in Atlantic coastal areas, the office warns.

A combination of spring tides and high seas will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding, it was added.

RSA cold weather warning

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising all road users to prepare for cold weather conditions.

Wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected. With overnight temperatures expected around 0° or below over the coming nights there is also a significant risk of icy patches, which will make road use hazardous, the authority warns.

Snowfall accumulations are expected to affect the west and north of the country particularly on higher ground, but snow is possible at lower levels into Tuesday.

Clear windows and mirrors before you set out, use a screen scraper and de-icer. Do not use hot water on the windscreen as it can crack the glass;

Remove all snow from your vehicle before commencing your journey. Snow left on the roof will become loose and can drop onto the windscreen during braking;

In snow and icy conditions slow down, use all controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front. Avoid over steering and harsh braking and harsh acceleration. Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin. Select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends;

In snow or sleet conditions, visibility will be reduced. Do not drive on the tail-lights of the vehicle in front. The RSA has the following practical advice for road users to cope with the icy, hail and snow conditions:

Further advice for driving in wintry conditions can be found on the RSA website here.