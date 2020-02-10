3 weather warnings remain as Storm Ciara rages on

A total of three weather warnings remain in place today, Monday, February 10, as Storm Ciara continues across the country.

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for the west of the country and will affect counties: Donegal; Galway; Leitrim; Mayo; Sligo; Clare; and Kerry.

The warning came into effect at 6:00am this morning and remains in place until 8:00pm tonight.

In these counties, Storm Ciara will continue to produce very strong westerly winds in coastal areas with mean speeds of 65-80kph and gusts generally between 110 and 130kph, Met Éireann warns.

Meanwhile, two Status Yellow warnings are in place nationwide today. The warnings relate to snow/ice and wind.

According to the national forecaster, very strong west to southwest winds will cross Ireland with mean speeds of 50-65km/h and gusts of between 90 and 110km/h.

While the nationwide wind warning will remain in place until 8:00pm this evening, the snow/ice warning will remain in place until midnight, tomorrow, Tuesday.

Met Éireann warns of “widespread wintry showers” today and tomorrow with some snowfall accumulations, especially in the west and north.

Disruption to travel is possible, particularly over higher routes and road users have been warned to take the necessary precautions.

