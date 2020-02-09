New orange warning issued as Storm Ciara continues

Met Éireann has issued two new wind warnings – a Status Orange and an updated Status Yellow warning – as Storm Ciara continues to batter the country.

Issued at 5:00pm this evening, Sunday, February 9, the Status Orange alert will affect counties: Donegal; Galway; Leitrim; Mayo; Sligo; Clare; and Kerry.

The warning will come into effect at 6:00am tomorrow morning and remain in place until 8:00pm tomorrow night.

In these counties, Storm Ciara will continue to produce very strong westerly winds in coastal areas with mean speeds of 65-80kph and gusts generally between 110 and 130kph, Met Éireann warns.

A combination of spring tides and high seas will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding, the national meteorological office added.

Meanwhile, an updated Status Yellow wind warning for the country was announced at 5:25pm this evening, coming into effect at 5:00pm earlier this evening and remaining in place until 8:00pm tomorrow.

Storm Ciara will continue to produce very strong west to south-west winds over Ireland with mean speeds of 50-65kph and gusts generally of between 90 and 110kph, higher in Atlantic coastal areas, the weather forecaster says.

Again, in areas a combination of spring tides and high seas will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding, Met Éireann concluded.

This is in addition to a Status Yellow snow/ice warning issued earlier today.