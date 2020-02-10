Manor Farm receives top prize at sustainability awards

Irish chicken producer Manor Farm has won the Best Sustainable Food Product Award 2020 at the Irish Foodservice Suppliers’ Alliance (IFSA) awards, which took place last week, at the Citywest Conference Centre, Dublin.

Manor Farm received the award for their Farmers to Market free-range chicken thigh burgers.

Commenting on the award, Manor Farm’s Matthew O’Gorman said: “We are delighted to have won the Best Sustainable Food Product Award this year.

We have been working alongside Farmers to Market to ensure the best-quality product was produced without compromising on our sustainability goals.

“We are incredibly proud to have our efforts recognised at the ISFA’s, it motivates us to continue to strive to have the best quality poultry on the Irish market.

The theme of this year’s IFSA’s was ‘Innovation for a sustainable future’ which recognises the industry’s efforts to tackle the environmental issue that is climate change.

The categories for the awards are designed to celebrate excellence and innovation across all food sectors from beverages to catering equipment.

The panel of judges included:

Maurice Bergin, managing director, Green Hospitality Programme;

Brian Walsh, packaging technologist, Repak;

Tony McGuigan, head of procurement, Dalata Hotel group PLC.

The Farmers to Market co-founder, Charles Smith, said: “Following our listing with Dalata last year, we are delighted Manor Farm have received this accolade from IFSA.

The alignment of standards and quality in sustainable food production are essential ingredients for Farmers to Market when forming partnerships.

“This award acknowledges the mutual benefit to our business and future opportunities in foodservice.”