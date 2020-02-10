Another wind warning issued for tonight and tomorrow

Met Éireann has issued yet another Status Yellow wind warning for seven counties, which will come into effect this evening.

Issued at 11:00am today, Monday, February 10, the alert comes hot on the heels of three weather warnings currently in place and will be valid from 8:00pm tonight through to 8:00pm tomorrow.

Issued for counties: Donegal; Galway; Leitrim; Mayo; Sligo; Clare and Kerry, it is expected that strong westerly winds will continue, with mean speeds of 50 to 65kph and gusts to 110kph, highest in coastal areas.

Again, a combination of spring tides and high seas will result in a risk of coastal flooding, especially around high tide, Met Éireann warns.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow snow/ice warning remains in place for the full country until 11:59pm tomorrow night.

Advertisement

The national meteorological office warns that there will be widespread wintry showers today and tomorrow with some snowfall accumulations, especially in the west and north.

Some disruption to travel is possible, particularly over higher routes, the forecaster added.

Meanwhile, the two other alerts – a Status Orange for the same seven western counties as above, and a Status Yellow for the rest of the country – for wind on account of Storm Ciara will expire later this evening at 8:00pm.