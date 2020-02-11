Online sheep census form deadline fast approaching

Time is running out fast for farmers to complete their sheep and goat census forms for 2019.

The deadline for the online submission of 2019 sheep and goat census data is this Friday, February 14, 2020.

It is important that all flock owners return their forms on time as failure to do so can have consequences for other schemes such as Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

Online submission of census returns can be done via: www.agfood.ie, according to the department. The online system provides confirmation when a census submission has been completed successfully.

Farmers who are not registered for online services can do so by logging onto: www.agfood.ie and clicking the option to register.

As log-in details are issued by post, farmers using the system for the first time should register immediately to allow sufficient time for their log-on details to reach them in time.

The completion and return of the annual forms is a legal obligation on the keeper, and the onus is on the flock/herd keeper to make sure that completed census forms being returned by post are received on time.

Late return or failure to return census data may impact on eligibility for certain department schemes and payments.