IFA’s EU affairs director to speak at Donegal AGM tonight

The Donegal Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) county executive is set to host its AGM tonight, Tuesday, February 11.

Guest speakers at the meeting will include, the organisation’s director of European affairs, Liam MacHale, and the deputy president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, David Brown.

The event will take place at The Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.

The future of Irish farming after Brexit;

EU funding under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP). The topics up for discussion are as follows:

All are welcome to attend the event and refreshments will be provided afterwards.

Donegal General Election

Separately, the Fianna Fáil spokesperson for agriculture, food and the marine, Charlie McConalogue, has retained his Dáil seat in the Donegal constituency – but at the expense of his party colleague Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher.

The Donegal TD was re-elected on the ninth count in the northwestern constituency to take a seat in the five-seater alongside: Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty and Pádraig MacLochlainn; outgoing Minister for Education Joe McHugh of Fine Gael; and independent TD Thomas Pringle.

McConalogue needed ‘the Cope’s’ transfers to get over the line in the end, in what was a close race between the two before the latter’s elimination.

Gallagher is the outgoing Leas-Cheann Comhairle and previously served as an MEP for the Midlands-North West constituency.

This comes as the remaining unfilled seats in the 33rd Dáil Éireann are slowly claimed by victorious candidates.