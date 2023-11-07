An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will be among the speakers at this year’s Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) annual general meeting (AGM).

The association is expecting a large attendance from members for a “straight-talking” meeting on Friday, November 17 at the Limerick Radisson Hotel.

Eamon Ryan, who is the current minister for the environment, climate and communications, has been the recipient of “serious and sustained criticism” from the farming organisation.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue is also due to address the event.

Advertisement

ICMSA president, Pat McCormack

ICMSA president, Pat McCormack will be giving his final presidential address at this year’s AGM, ahead of the association’s presidential election taking place in December.

The current ICMSA deputy president Denis Drennan has already declared that he will be running to become the association’s next president.

The ICSMA AGM will also include a presentation to Tony O’Reilly in recognition of the retired businessman’s “strategic genius, boundless vision and energy” in developing the world-renowned Kerrygold brand.

The presentation will be made to his son, Gavin O’Reilly.

Advertisement

ICMSA AGM

Given the “extremely challenging year” for Ireland’s dairy sector, which the ICMSA believe was “most certainly not helped by government policy”, it is likely the problems around milk production will dominate proceedings at the AGM.

“In the best traditions of the association, as many questions as possible will be taken from the floor, so no one will be left in any doubt as to the depth of feeling and frustration being experienced by members,” an ICMSA spokesperson said.

As there will be an upper limit on the numbers that can attend the event, those who are planning to attend the AGM are being asked to contact ICMSA headquarters in advance.