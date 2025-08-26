Tánaiste holds 'constructive' meeting with US trade representative

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Harris has today (Tuesday, August 26) held discussions with US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer on EU-US trade.

The meeting followed the publication of the EU-US Framework on an agreement on "reciprocal, fair and balanced trade" last week.

The pair spoke about tariffs, the pharma, medtech and spirits sectors, along with the all-island economy.

Following the meeting, the Tánaiste said the recent joint statement provided “the necessary certainty on the 15% tariff that EU exporters will face".

"Our meeting provided an early opportunity to discuss the implementation of the agreement and the possibility to expand the list of goods that are exempt from the 15% tariff rate, including for the spirits and medtec sectors.

“We also discussed the ongoing Section 232 investigations on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors and welcomed the clarity provided for these sectors including that there is an agreement that generic medicines should remain at current rates," he said.

The pair also discussed the agreement as it relates to Northern Ireland and the all island economy and agreed to stay engaged on this matter.

“I welcome that the framework of the agreement has provided a platform for dialogue with the EU and the US.

"I will continue to make the case for Irish businesses with the US on a bilateral basis and also with EU Trade Commissioner Sefcovic who leads on trade negotiations with the US," Harris added.

Related Stories

The European Commission and the US previously said that the trade deal brings "improved market access" for the sale of US agricultural goods that the EU needs.

The statement added that EU exporters will gain "certainty and predictability" on the conditions for export to the US.

However, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman has said that "overall these tariffs will have a negative impact".