AHDB: UK dairy exports to Ireland increased by 7% to 251,000t

A new report shows that UK dairy exports to Ireland increased by 7% to 251,000 tonnes in quarter two of 2025.

The report which was published by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) highlights that total export volumes of dairy products, as well as value, from the UK rose in Q2.

Exports of dairy products to the EU increased by 21,100t, reaching a total volume of 370,400t, while exports to non-EU nations increased by 12,000t.

Milk and cream exports rose by 20,200t (9.4%), the highest volume of exports seen in the last three years.

Cheese exports also experienced a five year high as it increased by 2,700t (5.4%).

Powders climbed by 10,000t (31.1%) as whey/whey products also saw a growth of 3,800t (26.5%).

However, AHDB also reported that export volumes of yoghurt and butter fell.

The elevation saw the UK's overall dairy export value for Q2 2025 go up by 20.5%, to hit £588 million.

According to AHDB, the EU was the main export destination, with approximately 90% of total UK exports heading there.

The board said that Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy, France, Spain and Germany were the major recipients.

As exports to the Netherlands and Italy increased by 16% and 69% respectively, exports to Belgium declined by 42% while Poland experienced a decline of 29%.

Source: AHDB

AHDB's report also highlighted how the UK's total dairy import volumes increased by 11,800t (3.5%) in Q2 compared to previous year.

The majority of the increase came from EU nations with the UK importing an additional 6,600 tonnes from Greece, 4,600t from Ireland, 1,900t from France and 1,800t from Poland.

However, the report noted how imports from New Zealand declined year-on-year.

Cheese imports slightly increased by 1,700t while imports of yoghurt increased by 7,300t, and imports of powders increased by 2,200t.

Source: AHDB

According to AHDB thanks to "an overwhelming spring flush this season, increase in availability of dairy products is imminent" and it believes there are ample opportunities for UK exporters to capitalise on.

It believes that the UK should also aim to boost dairy exports to emerging markets like Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.