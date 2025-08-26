1,375 TAMS tranche 6 applications to be processed - DAFM

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that 1,375 applications made under tranche 6 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) are still "in progress".
The scheme provides grants to farmers to build or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their farm.
3,207 (65%) of the 4,930 applications made under tranche 6 have secured approval.
DAFM said that 209 have been rejected, while 139 were withdrawn.
The following table provides the latest update on tranche 6 applications for the schemes contained in TAMS 3:
|TAMS 3 scheme
|Applications
|Rejected
|Withdrawn
|In progress
|Approved
|Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme
|1,425
|63
|46
|439
|877
|Dairy Equipment Scheme
|363
|3
|30
|139
|191
|Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme
|1,136
|73
|17
|285
|761
|Low Emission Slurry Spreading
|510
|5
|7
|23
|475
|Organic Capital Investment Scheme
|388
|17
|13
|102
|256
|Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme
|47
|3
|1
|15
|28
|Solar Capital Investment Scheme
|307
|10
|4
|181
|112
|Tillage Capital Investment Scheme
|171
|11
|5
|11
|144
|Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme
|240
|11
|6
|81
|142
|Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme
|343
|13
|10
|99
|197
|Total
|4,930
|209
|139
|1,375
|3,207
1,436 applications submitted under tranche 7, the emergency TAMS tranche that opened in response to Storm Éowyn, have been approved.
DAFM said that 550 applications are still "in progress", 142 have been rejected and 53 were withdrawn.
5,150 out of the 5,823 applications lodged for tranche 5 have also been approved. A further 244 applications from this round have yet to be fully processed by department officials.
Meanwhile, farmers are again being reminded that the current round of TAMS will close shortly.
DAFM said that applications for tranche 9 of the scheme must be submitted by 11:59p.m on September 5, 2025.