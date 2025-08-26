1,375 TAMS tranche 6 applications to be processed - DAFM

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that 1,375 applications made under tranche 6 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) are still "in progress".

The scheme provides grants to farmers to build or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their farm.

3,207 (65%) of the 4,930 applications made under tranche 6 have secured approval.

DAFM said that 209 have been rejected, while 139 were withdrawn.

The following table provides the latest update on tranche 6 applications for the schemes contained in TAMS 3:

TAMS 3 scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 1,425 63 46 439 877 Dairy Equipment Scheme 363 3 30 139 191 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 1,136 73 17 285 761 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 510 5 7 23 475 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 388 17 13 102 256 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 47 3 1 15 28 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 307 10 4 181 112 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 171 11 5 11 144 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 240 11 6 81 142 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 343 13 10 99 197 Total 4,930 209 139 1,375 3,207 TAMS 3 tranche 6 applications. Source: DAFM

1,436 applications submitted under tranche 7, the emergency TAMS tranche that opened in response to Storm Éowyn, have been approved.

DAFM said that 550 applications are still "in progress", 142 have been rejected and 53 were withdrawn.

Related Stories

5,150 out of the 5,823 applications lodged for tranche 5 have also been approved. A further 244 applications from this round have yet to be fully processed by department officials.

Meanwhile, farmers are again being reminded that the current round of TAMS will close shortly.

DAFM said that applications for tranche 9 of the scheme must be submitted by 11:59p.m on September 5, 2025.