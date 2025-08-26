1,375 TAMS tranche 6 applications to be processed - DAFM

By Aisling O'Brien

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that 1,375 applications made under tranche 6 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) are still "in progress".

The scheme provides grants to farmers to build or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their farm.

3,207 (65%) of the 4,930 applications made under tranche 6 have secured approval.

DAFM said that 209 have been rejected, while 139 were withdrawn.

The following table provides the latest update on tranche 6 applications for the schemes contained in TAMS 3:

TAMS 3 schemeApplicationsRejectedWithdrawnIn progressApproved
Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme1,4256346439877
Dairy Equipment Scheme363330139191
Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme1,1367317285761
Low Emission Slurry Spreading5105723475
Organic Capital Investment Scheme3881713102256
Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme47311528
Solar Capital Investment Scheme307104181112
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme17111511144
Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme24011681142
Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme343131099197
Total4,9302091391,3753,207
TAMS 3 tranche 6 applications. Source: DAFM

1,436 applications submitted under tranche 7, the emergency TAMS tranche that opened in response to Storm Éowyn, have been approved.

DAFM said that 550 applications are still "in progress", 142 have been rejected and 53 were withdrawn.

5,150 out of the 5,823 applications lodged for tranche 5 have also been approved. A further 244 applications from this round have yet to be fully processed by department officials.

Meanwhile, farmers are again being reminded that the current round of TAMS will close shortly.

DAFM said that applications for tranche 9 of the scheme must be submitted by 11:59p.m on September 5, 2025.

