Chicken kievs recalled due to salmonella

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for chicken kievs due to salmonella.

Glenhaven Foods is recalling a batch of Braemoor Red Hen Ham and Cheese Chicken Kievs due to the presence of salmonella.

The implicated batch has a pack size of 500g, a batch code of 25190B, with a best before date of October 2026.

Ireland is the country of origin.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch.

The FSAI has warned that people infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between six and 72 hours.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

Related Stories

The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Wholesalers/distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the implicated batch and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retail customers.

Caterers should not use the implicated batch.