How much fruit and veg does the EU harvest?

In 2024, the EU harvested 62.2 million tonnes of fresh vegetables (including melons), marking a 6% increase from 58.8 million tonnes harvested in 2023, according to Eurostat.

Data released by Eurostat revealed that Spain, 14.8 million tonnes, Italy, 13.9 million tonnes and France, 5.8 million tonnes, were the EU's top producers of fresh vegetables, together accounting for 55% of the total harvest.

In 2024, the EU’s harvest production of several key vegetables increased compared to 2023.

Tomato production was 5% higher at 16.8 million tonnes, carrot production was 6% higher at 4.7 million tonnes and onion production was 11% higher at 7.0 million tonnes.

Among EU countries, Italy was the biggest producer of tomatoes in 2024, accounting for 36% of the EU’s total tomato harvest, followed by Spain at 27%, and Portugal at 10%.

The top carrot producers in the EU were Germany with 18% of the total, France had 14%, and Poland had 12%.

The Netherlands was the EU’s leading onion producer in 2024, accounting for about one quarter, 26%, of the EU’s harvested onions. Meanwhile, Spain produced 20% and Germany produced 12%.

According to Eurostat, in 2024 the EU's production of fruits, berries and nuts, excluding citrus fruits, grapes, and strawberries, was 24.3 million tonnes.

It said that this was 2% less than the quantity harvested in 2023.

The EU’s main producers of fruits, berries and nuts in 2024 were Italy with 5.4 million tonnes, Spain at 4.3 million tonnes, and Poland with 4.1 million tonnes.

In total, the three countries combined for 57% of the EU’s production.

Eurostat revealed that the EU’s harvested production of apples was 11.6 million tonnes in 2024, a majority of which came from Poland at 29%, Italy with 21%, and France at 17%. EU production in 2024 was 4% lower than in 2023.

The EU also produced 1.9 million tonnes of pears in 2024, 2% more than in 2023. The main producers of pears were Italy with 24% of the EU total. Meanwhile, the Netherlands had 17% and Belgium had 15%.

The production of peaches was even more concentrated: Spain with 37%, Italy with 33%, and Greece with 21% together accounted for 91% of EU harvested production. EU production of peaches in 2024 was 2% higher than in 2023.