Gardaí receive report of 27 stolen sheep in Co. Donegal

Gardaí in Co. Donegal have received a report of the theft of livestock from a farm in Ramelton, Co. Donegal.

According to An Garda Síochána, the incident occurred sometime between July 15 and August 24, 2025.

Gardaí outlined that a total of 27 sheep were taken from a field in Newtown, Co. Donegal.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána has asked for anybody with information to contact Ramelton Garda Station, Co. Donegal on 074 9151002.

Separately, the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA) president Sean McNamara raised "family farm survival" in a meeting with Tánaiste Simon Harris and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon.

McNamara said that he told the two ministers that low-income drystock and tillage farmers "cannot be sacrificed in the rush" to secure the nitrates derogation or in any other policy decision.

Speaking after the meeting in government buildings yesterday (Monday, August 25), McNamara said: "The survival of family farms must be the test of every government policy, from CAP (Common Agricultural Policy) and nitrates to trade and TB controls.

"The new twist linking the derogation to the Habitats Directive is deeply concerning. We now face a situation where over 100,000 non-derogation farmers could be dragged into restrictions that were designed to solve problems elsewhere.

"Nobody is against getting another derogation, but the real question is at what cost, and what impact on drystock farmers," he added.

The ICSA president called for CAP funding to remain ringfenced and directed "squarely" at frontline food producers.

Related Stories

"Despite some recent improvement in prices, the beef, sheep, suckler and tillage sectors continue to struggle with very low incomes. It is essential that CAP supports are not diluted or siphoned away, but used to sustain farm businesses in these vulnerable sectors," McNamara said.

He also raised the issue of generational renewal.

McNamara said: "We need need policies that support those who wish to enter farming, but we also must look after those who are exiting or retiring."