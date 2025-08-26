IFA delegation meets Donohoe and Chambers on Budget 2026

A delegation from the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has met with Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers on Budget 2026.

The delegation was led by IFA president Francie Gorman. The meeting covered the farm organisation's submission to government ahead of the national budget.

According to IFA, its presentation to the two ministers focused on the "two pillars" of its submission, namely expenditure and taxation.

Gorman commented: "Both have elements that we have identified as central to the future development of the farming sector."

Priorities outlined by the IFA include tillage; the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS); and ringfenced funding from the government's Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund.

On tillage, Gorman said the sector is in a "perilous situation", with morale among growers low.

"The stated aim of the Department of Agriculture is to have more ground in crops. Unless there is a package in the October budget, this will not happen.

On TAMS, the IFA president said: "The overall budget for TAMS has to increase to meet the demand that exists across a range of sectors.

"Everybody acknowledges that inflation is running far ahead of the reference costs. This has to be adjusted and a mechanism developed that tracks the rising price of materials," he added.

Gorman went on to say that the potential for renewable energy produced on farms should be harnessed through the Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund.

"Farmers will need support to deliver the climate action-related infrastructure. Certainty is needed by ringfencing funding that will allow farmers to embark on projects that will bring about emission reductions and other environmental benefits."

On issues relating to taxation, Gorman said the IFA's priorities are the renewal of existing tax reliefs; a permanent exemption for actively farmed land from the Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT); and an agricultural relief tax that encourages generational renewal.

According to Gorman, the various tax reliefs are "very important" for the development of the sector at farm level and their renewal will send a positive signal to farmers.

He added: "The RZLT has hung over farmers too long. It is time for a permanent exemption for those farmers who wish to continue to farm their land without the prospect of a large bill facing them.

Gorman said that IFA delegation "reinforced the central role" that agricultural relief has in promoting the next generation into farming full time.

"We are clear that this should be available to farm families who wish to hand on their farm in a way that works for both generations."

The issue of 'forgotten farmers' was also raised at the meeting with the two ministers, with the IFA calling for a "more ambitious" Scheme to Support Long Established Young Farmers, that would provide support "at least equivalent to what they would have received under Installation Aid".