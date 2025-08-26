Clare conference to address challenges facing generational farm families

A farm conference will take place in September addressing the future of farming and the challenges facing generational farm families.

The event, 'Farming in Clare: What the Future Holds', will take place on Friday, September 12, from 9:00a.m to 2:00p.m, at Hotel Woodstock in Ennis.

Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Cooney, in partnership with the Clare branches of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association (ICMSA), Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), and Macra, has announced the conference.

Pictured at the announcement of the 'Farming in Clare: What the Future Holds' conference at the farm of Micheál O'Dwyer in Doora, Co. Clare: Geraldine Gregan; Aoibhinn O'Dwyer; Micheál O'Dwyer, chair of Clare ICMSA; Joe Cooney TD; and Catríona Power, Clare Macra.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon will join the opening panel, alongside John Enright, general secretary of the ICMSA, Conor O’Leary, Munster regional chair of the IFA, and Josephine O’Neill, national president of Macra.

The panel will examine the pressures and opportunities involved in sustaining farm businesses across generations.

A second panel will feature MEP Seán Kelly, Nick McCarthy of Lúnasa Farm, Joe Melody of Melody Farm Eggs, agricultural solicitor Aisling Meehan, and Conor Geraghty, past chair of Veterinary Ireland.

The discussion will focus on how farming is evolving in terms of profitability, innovation, and sustainability.

Delegates will also hear presentations on the SCEENE Project on the Loop Head Peninsula in West Clare and from Laurence Shalloo, head of animal and grassland research and innovation at Teagasc.

Minister Martin Heydon said ahead of the conference that generational renewal is "one of the most critical challenges facing Irish agriculture".

"Farm families are the backbone of our rural economy, and we need to ensure that younger farmers are supported to build viable and sustainable businesses," he said.

“I am looking forward to receiving the final report of the Commission on Generational Renewal in the coming weeks, which will help guide future policy in this area.

"I am also delighted to meet members of the farming community in Clare at this important conference to hear their views directly and to secure their input on the issues that matter most to them."

Deputy Joe Cooney said the conference will provide a platform for Clare farmers to discuss succession planning, farm viability, and the future of rural communities.

"I am acutely aware of the challenges faced by farm families and of the importance of the agricultural sector for our county," he said.

"This event presents an opportunity for Clare farmers to come together with leading experts and national and European policymakers to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing rural communities throughout the county."

Attendance at the conference is free, but advance registration online is required.