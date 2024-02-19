The priority approval mechanism for applications to tranche 2 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) is now open.

This mechanism is for farmers who need to commence grant-aided works urgently.

Farmer who find themselves in that position are advised to contact a local office of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine so their application can be assessed.

Announcing the opening of the priority approval mechanism, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said: “Last year I ensured that priority approvals were issued for farmers that needed to commence works urgently.

“This facility is in place again for fall farmers and their advisors. I would therefore urge those who submitted a TAMS application under tranche 2, and who have an urgent requirement to commence works, to contact my department.

“If this applies to you should contact your local Department of Agriculture office. Your application will then be assessed to determine whether there is an urgent need to issue approval, and it will be prioritised accordingly.

The minister said that TAMS tranche 2 had seen 9,110 application as of the closing date of January 19.

He also reiterated that all eligible applications will be approved under tranche 2.

“TAMS has been a hugely successful and beneficial scheme since its inception. It has delivered key modernisation, environmental and safety improvements on thousands to farms across the country, while also supporting local economies in the construction phase of developments,” Minister McConalogue added.

TAMS approvals

The department is currently in the process of approving applications under tranche 1 of the scheme, with 732 applications made under the first tranche being approved by the department in the past week.

The latest data from the department today (Monday, February 19) shows that, as of last Friday (February 16), 4,854 applications made by farmers had been cleared.

This means that 59% of the 8,203 applications lodged with DAFM for tranche 1 have now been approved.

The department said that 2,688 applications are currently deemed to be “in progress”, 458 were rejected, and 203 were withdrawn.