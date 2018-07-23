Talks commence after Wexford road blockade

Members of the Wexford branch of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) recently established a blockade outside BAM Construction’s compound in Scarawalsh, Enniscorthy, Co.Wexford.

On Friday, July 13, the farmers began their protest early in the morning – before it was put on hold that afternoon.

BAM construction is the leading contractor in building the new M11 motorway – which spans from the end of the Gorey bypass at Clogh to the townland of Scurlockbush, south of Enniscorthy.

Speaking to AgriLand, Wexford IFA chairman James Kehoe explained that the blockade happened because farmers were angry with issues arising in relation to the new road’s construction.

Members of Wexford IFA are protesting this morning over issues that have arisen for farmers during the construction on the new M11 Motorway pic.twitter.com/z1G2qx1TOh — Irish Farmers’ Assoc (@IFAmedia) July 13, 2018

“A number of issues have arose as a result of the road’s construction.

“One farmer has not had access to 25ac of his land since last October due to the construction of the road, while another farmer’s well went dry this spring and it was believed to be due to same reason,” he said.

The Wexford IFA chairman also outlined a case where a dairy farmer – whose land is being fragmented by the road – is having difficulty getting his cows from the grazing platform to the milking parlour.

While Kehoe admitted that the IFA wants to see the road built, the association will not allow this project to negatively impact on farmers’ livelihoods with such poor consultation.[/colored_box]

Latest progress

Meanwhile, a number of meetings took place last week between all of the relevant stakeholders, Kehoe confirmed this morning (Monday, July 23).

Present at the meeting were representatives from BAM Construction, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, Public Private Partnership and Wexford County Council.

There is more of a willingness to accept a working relationship and we are starting to get some movement on solving farmers’ issues.

The county chairman is set to attend another meeting about the matter at 3:00pm today.