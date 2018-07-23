Little change expected in soil moisture deficits this week

There is very little changed expected in soil moisture deficits this week, apart from some slight relief in the north-west of the country, Met Eireann confirmed.

Some rain is forecast this week due to more of Atlantic influence on our weather.

Towards the middle of the week, some appreciable amounts of rain are likely, the Irish meteorological office explained.

As it stands, soil moisture deficits are still very high – ranging from around 30mm to 60mm in Ulster and Connacht. Values elsewhere are exceeding 75mm, it added.

Over the past week, rainfall generally only ranged between 25% and 65% of normal accumulations for much of Leinster, Munster and Connacht.

Meanwhile, drying conditions will be moderate – but there will be limited opportunities on Monday during outbreaks of rain and again along Atlantic coastal counties on Wednesday.

Current indications also suggest that there will generally be some good opportunities for spraying outside of rain on Monday and away from Atlantic coasts on Wednesday.

Drought warning

Last week, Met Eireann lifted the Status Yellow drought advisory warning for Connacht and counties Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan.

The warning remains in place over Leinster and Munster. An update is expected to be issued on Wednesday, July 25, at 3:00pm.