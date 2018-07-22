UCD Agricultural Science student dies in road accident in Canada

A 21-year-old Agricultural Science student from University College Dublin (UCD) has tragically died in a road accident in Canada, AgriLand understands.

The student, believed to be a girl from Malahide, Co. Dublin, died after a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 21 north of Maidstone, Saskatchewan at about 10:30am (Central Standard Time) last Wednesday (July 18) according to Canadian media reports.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has reported that the driver was found dead at the scene and was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has stated that the family of the victim has been notified.

It is understood that the student (studying the Animal Science pathway of UCD’s Agricultural Science degree course) was on placement in Canada at the time of the incident.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation. Further details are not available at this time.

Man killed after bull attack in midlands

On Friday (July 20), a man in his 50s passed away following injuries he sustained after being struck by a bull in Co. Offaly.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) confirmed that the man – from Kinnitty, near Birr – was “struck by a bull” last Wednesday morning (July 18).

In a statement, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said Gardai were called to the scene of the farm accident at 9:00am last Wednesday morning.

A man in his 50s was injured and sustained crushing injuries while tending to livestock on the farm.

“He was removed to Tullamore Hospital, and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he passed away on July 20.

“The HSA and local coroner have been notified and investigations are ongoing,” the statement said.