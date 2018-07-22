€1.5 million deal for Dundalk’s multi-function ‘tractor’ maker

Multihog, the Dundalk-based ‘utility tractor’ manufacturer, has announced a new deal with North American entities worth up to €1.5 million.

That’s according to a report in local publication the Dundalk Democrat.

The announcement was reportedly made as part of Enterprise Ireland’s ‘Inward Buyer’ visit, which is taking place this week.

Other firms showing off their products to prospective international buyers, as part of the visit, include Combilift and Major Equipment.

Who or what is Multihog?

Launched in 2008, Multihog is based in Dundalk (Co. Louth). It’s known for its range of ‘multi-purpose tractors‘.

Managing director Jim McAdam spent a big chunk of his career running Moffett – the reverse-drive tractor and forklift manufacturer.

A trained engineer, he was centrally involved in the development of the Moffett Mounty truck-mounted forklift; over 50,000 of these have been sold around the world.

After the sale of Moffett Ltd, he established Multihog – initially to “develop a machine for mowing grass on slopes”.

Technical director Gerry McHugh also spent much of his career with Moffett (as an engineer), before becoming managing director of Aisle-Master (where he led the development of a narrow-aisle forklift).

Multihog builds what it describes as a “must-have tractor – used by airports, local authorities and contractors“.

Its specialist ‘tractors’ come in a range of guises: One of the smallest units is the CX55 (pictured below). It’s approximately 2m tall and 1.15-1.56m wide (depending on how it’s configured).

It weighs about 2t; maximum gross vehicle weight is 3.5t. The necessary muscle is provided by a 55hp Kohler (diesel) engine.

The MX (pictured below) is one of the larger offerings. This unit is home to a 100hp Deutz (diesel) engine. Unladen, it tips the scales at about 3.5t; maximum gross vehicle weight is 7t.

The machines are now being exported to a growing list of countries dotted about the globe.