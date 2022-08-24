Keeping on top of lameness within flocks is a never-ending issue as it is something that has to be constantly monitored.

Any opportunity to carry out checks on the breeding ewe flock should be taken, in order to separate out any lame ewes.

If problems are showing, this should be done sooner rather than later, as time is ticking.

Identifying lameness in ewes is – in most cases – one of the easier tasks to do. However, for ewes that aren’t displaying obvious signs of discomfort, a good time to catch lameness is when they are being brought into the yard.

Ewes at the back of the group that are slow to come in or look ‘off’ should be inspected.

Advertisement

Another practical step according to Teagasc, is to put the entire group through a footbath. The mild discomfort felt when infected hooves come into contact with the footbath solution will make it easier to pick out the lame sheep.

To establish a treatment plan for any lame ewes found, talk with a vet.

The lame group should only be reintroduced to the main flock when fully recovered. Ewes that fail to respond and persist with being lame however, should be culled.

Despite ewe prices easing from the highs seen earlier in the year, the trade is still holding strong as it was coming off from a very high place and should be taken advantage of.