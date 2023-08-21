A total of 48% of rural women getting ready for the 2024 local elections have encountered abuse or harassment, according to a survey from the organisation, See Her Elected (SHE).

The organisation surveyed women attending its election workshops, and also found that incidences of abuse were faced by 52% of respondents.

Programme manager with SHE, Dr. Michelle Maher said that women “often voice an opinion in SHE election workshops that if they allow such people to put them off running, nothing will ever change”.

SHE has made the views of respondents clear to a taskforce established by the Ceann Comhairle, Deputy Séan Ó Fearghaíl, and the cathaoirleach, Senator Jerry Buttimer in Leinster House.

Ideas that it would like to see considered by the taskforce include a central point of contact to call as and when harassment and abuse unfolds and looking at why home addresses are required on nomination papers.

Dr. Maher said: “One woman recorded how at meetings there was an attack on her character, and her point of view was dismissed. Demeaning language was allowed, and she could see that decisions were made outside of the official meeting.

“Another woman who had publicly said at a political meeting that she was thinking of going for election was accosted twice the following week by the elected representative and a supporter because, in their opinion, she would split the vote.”

SHE stated that it is concerned at reports by women of being targeted online and incidences and threats of physical violence.

The organisation’s ‘Staying Safe Online’ and ‘Digital Self-defence’ workshops aim to equip women with the knowledge to reduce the opportunity.

SHE workshops will start again on September 18. The same workshop runs three times each week at 8:00p.m on Mondays, 7:00a.m on Tuesdays, and 1:00p.m on Thursdays.

Suggestions from rural women

Rural women running for elections suggested to SHE that action in relation to the response from negative comments on social media platforms is needed.

“Social media platforms are consistently identified by women preparing for local elections in rural Ireland as critical actors in enabling safe participation in public life,” Dr. Maher said.

Measures involving education on the value of political participation also received strong support.

Measures around public policy and legislation to safeguard and support those in public life were also welcomed.

There was some concern that legislation would ultimately be meaningless if the cost of litigation was not also addressed, according to SHE.