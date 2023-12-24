2023 has seen a significant increase in the number of Irish cattle being exported to Eastern European countries.

In a review of Irish cattle exports in 2023 and outlook for 2024, Bord Bia’s Seamus McMenamin told Agriland that while the Netherlands and Spain remain the largest outlets for Irish calves, “there has been some diversification into Eastern European markets during 2023”.

He said that declining cattle herds in Europe “contributed to stronger demand for Irish cattle during 2023” and added that “the positive reputation of Irish calves with EU customers for their health and performance contributed to a growing demand in the first half of 2023″.

The table below outlines the number of Irish cattle exported by type in the first 49 weeks of 2021, 2022 and 2023: Type 2021 2022 2023 2021/23 2022/23 Calves 140,986 171,345 207,503 47% 21% Weanlings 19,567 33,744 37,218 90% 10% Stores 35,207 36,964 31,216 -11% -16% Adult Cattle 48,814 38,352 42,862 -12% 12% Total 244,574 280,405 318,799 30% 14% Source: Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM)

The Bord Bia representative said that the demand for Irish weanling and store cattle also “remained firm” in 2023, with “increased international market activity also driving demand”.

Advertisement

“Northern Ireland remains an important outlet for Irish cattle, with a recovery in the trade over the last twelve months.

The table below outlines the number of Irish cattle exported by destination in the first 49 weeks of 2021, 2022 and 2023: Country 2021 2022 2023 2022/23 Netherlands 49,172 97,071 106,942 +10% Spain 72,721 72,553 73,748 +2% Northern Ireland 71,264 47,414 52,829 +11% Italy 29,373 29,549 35,852 +21% Poland 1,544 3,973 17,006 +328% Israel – – 6,840 – Hungary 1,865 1,463 4,175 +185% Great Britain 3,948 3,608 3,444 -5% Romania 100 76 3,225 +4143% Bulgaria 118 450 2,711 +502% Libya 6,467 9,198 2,406 -74% Turkey 2,229 2,219 0% Greece 2,177 2,588 2,108 -19% Slovakia 121 1,293 1,584 +23% Lebanon 791 900 +14% France 2,628 79 877 +1010% Other 3,076 8,070 1,933 -76% Total 244,574 280,405 318,799 +14% Source: DAFM

“Tighter cattle supplies, a favourable exchange rate, and a growing differential in Irish and UK beef prices have all contributed.”

According to Bord Bia, disease restrictions in France and Spain is driving demand for Irish cattle within and outside Europe. As well this, reducing cattle herds in Europe is also contributing to a stable demand for Irish livestock, according to the Irish food board.

The table below outlines the number of Irish calves exported by destination in the first 49 weeks of 2021, 2022 and 2023. For the purpose of this table, calves are classified as bovine animals under three months of age: Country 2021 2022 2023 2022/23 Netherlands 48,497 95,665 106,033 +11% Spain 58,942 54,903 57,529 +5% Italy 17,000 12,502 19,610 +57% Poland 1,388 2,577 14,432 +460% Northern Ireland 9,479 3,887 5,635 +45% Romania – – 2,307 – Hungary 1,333 1,133 1,641 +45% Belgium 1,948 572 292 -49% Other 2,399 106 24 -77% Total 140,986 171,345 207,503 +21% Source: DAFM

As the table above indicates, there has also been considerably strong growth in the number of Irish calves being exported to Italy. These are predominantly male dairy calves.

The table also indicates a notable increase in the number of calves being exported to Eastern European countries. These are predominantly beef sired calves from the dairy herd.

Advertisement

In 2023 to date, the Netherlands has accounted for 51% of all calf exports, and Spain has accounted for 28% of all calf exports.

Commenting on the outlook for Irish cattle exports in 2024, McMenamin said: “While many challenges face live cattle export sector, in the short term the outlook for 2024 is fairly positive.

“There is firm forward demand from calf customers in key markets including the Netherlands, Spain and Italy with the outlook for older categories of cattle also remaining positive.”